* Insurers jump after Goldman hikes ratings
* Market rally is temporary respite and not recovery -
analysts
* U.S. jobs data on focus
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for the first time in four days on Thursday as gains on Wall
Street boosted sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently
battered stocks.
The Nikkei gained 1.8 percent to 18,423.16 points by
midmorning after falling 0.4 percent on the previous day in
extremely volatile trading.
During the last three sessions through Wednesday, the index
declined 5.4 percent.
The Japanese market's volatility went above 40 in
the previous day, but it dropped to 34 on Thursday.
Traders said global markets were getting some respite from
worries about China, as markets there are closed on Thursday and
Friday for ceremonies to mark the end of World War Two.
But any relief rallies could be brief.
"Until the state of China's economy becomes clearer, there
will not be a substantial recovery in the market," said Fujio
Ando, an analyst at Chibagin Securities,
Ando said investors will be closely watching whether
analysts keep their bullish earnings expectations for Japanese
firms with exposure to China and global markets.
Brokerage analysts are scheduled to release full-year
guidance this week and next week.
Once bargain hunting runs its course, investors will likely
move to the sidelines before the release of U.S. jobs data on
Friday, which may give a hint on when the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive
territory, with the insurance sector leading gains after Goldman
Sachs hiked some insurers' ratings.
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings jumped 5.9 percent
and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings surged 5.7 percent
after Goldman raised both of them to 'buy' from 'neutral'. The
brokerage said that insurers have been constantly reducing their
equity holdings, which should mean that they are better placed
to invest more capital in overseas business expansion, which in
turn leads to a higher return on equity.
Exporters were in demand as well. Toyota Motor Corp
jumped 3.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co surged 3.0
percent.
The broader Topix rose 1.9 percent to 1,493.67 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.9 percent to
13,416.56.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)