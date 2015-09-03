TOKYO, Sept 3 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
as bargain hunters picked up shares which have been battered for
weeks by fears of a China-led global slowdown.
Overnight gains on Wall Street and a market holiday in China
also helped support sentiment, but volatility remained high,
suggesting investors remain on edge.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.5 percent to
18,182.39 points, snapping a three-day losing streak that
knocked 5.4 percent off of the benchmark index by the end of
trading on Wednesday.
The 18,000 mark is considered by traders to be attractive to
pension funds and retail investors.
With China on holiday for the rest of the week, market
players will now focus on U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday
for clues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates for the first time since 2006 at its September
16-17 meeting.
"U.S. private sector employment data was just strong enough
to give the expectation that non-farm payrolls shouldn't be a
shock in either direction," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at
CLSA.
"Still, markets are in a state of caution because the
question of how Friday's data will impact U.S. policy is on
everyone's mind. Japanese policymakers are nervous because they
can't do anything until it's clear what the Fed will do, which
has kept investors on edge."
A weakening yen also helped boost shares of Japan's major
exporters. Investors had feared continued strength in the yen
after it 116 against the dollar last week.
Toyota Motor Corp. shares climbed 2.4 percent and
Nissan Motor Co. gained 1.3 percent.
Toshiba shares gained 2.1 percent after the Yomiuri
newspaper said the company will likely report long-delayed
earnings as early as this week. The company has twice postponed
releasing its earnings for the 2014-15 financial year amid a
probe into improper accounting.
NTT Docomo jumped 4.4 percent after Barclays
upgraded its stock to 'overweight' from 'under weight' and
raised its target price to 3,000 yen from 2,200 yen.
The Nikkei volatility index fell 3.8 percent, but
remained high at 35.7 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,474.98,
closing with 19 of its 33 subsectors in positive territory. Its
Insurance subsector led the day with a gain of 2.8
percent.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to
13,246.79.
($1 = 120.0500 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)