* Market pressured by futures-led selling
* Nikkei has dropped for 4th week, fallen 6 pct for the week
* Nikkei's weekly drop likely be steepest since April 2014
* Foreigners' net selling in Japanese stocks hits record
high last week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese stocks fell in choppy
trade on Friday morning after a bounce in the yen against the
euro and dollar hurt exporters and other index-heavyweights.
Investors were also wary ahead of the key U.S. jobs report
later in the day as markets continued to size up data to gauge
when the Federal Reserve would start raising interest rates.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank had set the tone for
foreign exchange majors by affirming its readiness to provide
the euro zone with another dose of stimulus..
The resulting gains in the yen seen as disadvantageous to
exporters sent the Nikkei share average down 1.2 percent
to 17,966.16 in mid-morning trade, after a brief 0.7 percent
spike at the open.
The rise in the Japanese currency also triggered selling in
Nikkei futures and pushed down index-heavy stocks such as Fast
Retailing Co, SoftBank Group and KDDI Corp
, down 3.1 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent,
respectively.
The stocks together contributed a hefty 56 negative points
to the Nikkei. It accounted for more than a third of the
Nikkei's losses.
For the week, the Nikkei has dropped 6.0 percent for the
fourth successive week of losses, and is poised to post the
biggest weekly drop since April 2014.
"Those who were on the sidelines before the U.S. jobs report
are gradually shifting their positions to sell," said Chihiro
Ohta, general manager at investment research and investor
services at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding that selling could
accelerate if the dollar falls below an overnight low of 119.65
yen.
The dollar stood at 119.93 yen as of 0054 GMT.
Exporters were mostly lower, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 1.3 percent and Panasonic Corp dropping 1.5
percent.
Banks also lost ground, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
dropping 1.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group shedding 2.4 percent.
NGK Insulators tumbled 2.8 percent after the U.S.
Justice Department said the company has agreed to pay $65.3
million for fixing the prices of parts supplied to car makers
and plead guilty to criminal charges.
The underlying sentiment in the market remained fragile,
traders said, noting persistent worries about the Chinese
economy.
In the last week, net selling of Japanese cash and futures
stocks by foreign investors hit a record high as they shunned
riskier assets on worries that a China-led slowdown could hurt
global growth.
The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.8 percent to
13,147.29.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)