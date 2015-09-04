TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese stocks slipped to
seven-month lows, with the Nikkei posting its biggest weekly
fall in almost a year and a half with speculators dumping
futures while investors stayed risk-averse ahead of the release
of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.
The Nikkei lost 2.2 percent to close at 17,792.16,
shedding 7 percent throughout its fourth straight week of
declines, its largest weekly fall since April 2014.
The benchmark briefly touched 17,737.01, its lowest level
since Feb. 10, with the yen's gains souring already weak
sentiment strained by concerns of a hard landing in China.
The dollar dropped to 119.10 yen in the afternoon,
the lowest level since August 26, but gained slightly to 119.31
by the time Tokyo markets closed.
A bounce in the yen against the euro and dollar triggered a
sell-off in futures, presumably from such investors as global
macro funds.
"I believe the medium and long term trend of equities in
Japan has already turned downward and we're seeing lots of
global investors reduce their exposure to Japanese equities,"
said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.
"Foreign investors are selling futures in preparation for
reducing their cash equities portfolios and changing their asset
location dramatically."
The selling in futures drove lower index-heavy stocks such
as Fast Retailing Co, SoftBank Group and Fanuc
Corp ; down 2.8 percent, 4 percent and 2 percent,
respectively.
Exporters were mostly lower, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp dropping 4
percent.
In the last week, net selling of Japanese cash and futures
stocks by foreign investors hit a record high as they shunned
riskier assets on worries that a China-led slowdown could hurt
global growth.
The broader Topix dropped 2.1 percent to 1,444.53,
losing 6.8 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)