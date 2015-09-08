By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, Sept 8
TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday,
taking the benchmark Nikkei index into negative territory for
the year to date, after soft trade data out of China added to
concerns over the economic health of one of Japan's main trading
partners.
Defensive shares such as drugmakers and food companies were
battered, in a sharp reversal of their spectacular outperfomance
earlier this year.
The Nikkei share average lost 2.4 percent to close
at 17,427.08, tipping it into negative territory for the year to
date. It has fallen 15.9 percent in the last 30 days.
The broader Topix fell 2 percent to 1,416.71,
weighed down heavily by its pharmaceutical sub-index
which lost 5.2 percent. Takeda Pharmaceutical fell 3.6
percent and Astellas Pharma shares tumbled 4.7 percent.
The Topix foods sub-index lost 3.5 percent as
defensive shares fell, with Kikkoman shedding 8.1
percent.
Data showed Japan's economy shrank less than expected in the
April-June quarter but economists were quick to point out that
the upward revision was caused by rise in inventories and boded
ill for the outlook for July-September.
Stoking concerns further, Japan's service sector sentiment
index fell to 49.3 in August, hitting the lowest level since
January.
In contrast, steel companies, among the worst
performers in recent weeks due to concerns about China, gained 2
percent.
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal shares gained 3.1
percent while JFE Holdings added 1.9 percent and Kobe
Steel added 3.3 percent.
Market participants said buyers sought steel shares with low
price-to-book ratios.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell by 2.1 percent to
17,702.69.
