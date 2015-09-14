TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended its losses on Monday afternoon, falling as much as 1.7
percent as Chinese markets slid and telecommunication shares
continued to be sold off after Prime Minister Abe called on
cellphone companies to reduce rates.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent to
17,931.29 amid cautious afternoon trading.
Softbank Group Corp. shares fell 6.2 percent in
afternoon trading while competitor KDDI Corp. fell 8
percent and NTT Docomo tumbled 9.2 percent.
Market players said investors remained cautious ahead of
Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this
week.
"Until we have some visibility on the rate environment
expect the malaise in equity markets to continue," said Martin
King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors in Tokyo.
The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,459.98 in
early afternoon trading.
