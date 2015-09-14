By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, Sept 14
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese stocks fell on Monday as
Chinese markets slid on soft economic data and telecommunication
shares were sold off after Prime Minister Abe called on
cellphone companies to reduce rates.
The Nikkei share average lost 1.6 percent to close
at 17,965.70 after a day of cautious trading. Trading volume was
well below the 5 day average and the Nikkei volatility index
remained high at 33.2.
Softbank Group Corp. shares fell 5.5 percent while
competitor KDDI Corp. fell 8.6 percent and NTT Docomo
tumbled 9.8 percent.
Market players said investors remained cautious ahead of
Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this
week.
"Until we have some visibility on the rate environment
expect the malaise in equity markets to continue," said Martin
King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors in Tokyo.
The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to close at
1,462.41. All but two of its 33 subindexes closed in the
negative.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.3 percent to
13,114.33.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)