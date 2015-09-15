By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday as the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting concluded
without any surprise decisions and food companies rallied on
reports of a merger between two major meat processors.
The Nikkei share average ended up 0.3 percent at
18,026.48.
The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus, preserving
its limited policy options in the event that an expected U.S.
rate hike brings further global volatility.
Food stocks outperformed after reports of a
merger between two major meat processing companies helped lift
the sector by 1.4 percent. Japan's second-largest meat
processor, Itoham Foods, gained 2.4 percent after the
Nikkei business daily said it would merge with seventh-ranked
Yonekyu, which soared 9.7 percent on the
news.
Major exporters also outperformed with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 2.2 percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 1.3
percent and Panasonic Corp climbing 2.4 percent.
Toshiba Corp lost 1.8 percent after it reported a
quarterly loss and was placed on a watch list by the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, which also fined the company 91.2 million yen
($759,430) for betraying investors' trust.
Ebara Corp fell 4 percent after Credit Suisse
downgraded its stock rating to 'neutral' from 'outperform' based
on crude price forecasts and Ebara's heavy reliance on oil and
gas companies for its sales. [ID: nL4N11L1QA]
The broader Topix edged down 0.01 percent to close
at 1,462.24, while the JPX-Nikkei 400 Index lost
0.04 percent to 13,109.25.
($1 = 120.0900 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)