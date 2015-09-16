By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday
morning as investors took confidence from signs of health in the
U.S. economy and a rally on Wall Street, while value managers
picked up bargains on low price-to-book stocks.
The Nikkei share average rose 1 percent to 18,201.07
during the morning session.
Data showing U.S. consumer spending grew at a healthy pace
over the last two months buoyed Japan's major exporters,
including its rubber products sector, which rose 3.3
percent during the morning session.
Bridgestone Corp gained 3.6 percent and Yokohama
Rubber Co rose 4 percent.
Some market players think value managers at some public
institutional investors might be buying blue chip exporters,
rubber and heavy machinery stocks to score bargains on shares
which are cheap when measured against their book value.
Toyota Motor Corp gained 2.1 percent, Honda Motor
Co rose 3.8 percent and Panasonic Corp climbed
3.2 percent.
Long- and medium-term investors remained on the sidelines
ahead of Thursday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, which
may end months of speculation on when the Fed will raise
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. But hedge
funds and other short-term investors remained active, market
participants said.
"U.S. retail data was stronger than expected and the market
reacted very well, increasing expectations of a rate hike," said
Makoto Kikuchi, CEO at Myojo Asset Management.
"The fact that the Nikkei is up this morning is a sign that
Japanese investors are somewhat at ease with the idea of a rate
hike."
Japan's heavy machinery sector outperformed to
gain 2.5 percent as Kawasaki Heavy Industries gained
percent 5 and Takeuchi Mfg Co rose 6.7 percent.
Pioneer Corp rose 5 percent.
The broader Topix added 1 percent to 1,476.22 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.1 percent to
13,250.52.
