By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, Sept 24
Data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. manufacturing
growth remained stagnant in September, holding at the same
sluggish pace it had shown in August. Market players said the
data brought on questions about just how far off an expected
U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike may be.
Adding to fears of a global slowdown was a private survey
showing that activity in China's factory sector shrank to a
6-1/2 year low in September.
The Nikkei share average fell 2.1 percent to
17,691.28, hitting its lowest level in two weeks. The Japanese
share markets were closed until Wednesday for national holidays.
Japan's machinery sector, which relies on China for much of
its business, was particularly hard hit by fears of a global
slowdown brought on by the private survey released Wednesday.
The Topix machinery subindex shed 4.6 percent in
midmorning trade. Hitachi Construction Machinery fell
6.9 percent and Kawasaki Heavy Industries lost 7
percent, while industry heavyweight Komatsu Ltd tumbled
6.7 percent.
Japanese retailers outperformed, in large part due to
improved weather, according to market participants. The Topix
retail subindex gained 1.8 percent in midmorning
trade while discount retailer Don Quijote shares rose 4
percent and Aeon climbed 3.3 percent.
"Retail is reheating over the past couple of months, which
is an incredible relief when the export side of the economy is
looking so bad," said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA.
"Drugstores are doing well, electronics stores are finally
seeing some growth after suffering a lot following the
consumption tax hike. Restaurants have also accelerated quite a
bit."
Market players said the Japanese market is likely to be
guided by global economic indicators such as the PMI survey
until some other catalyst emerges. Until last week, when the
U.S. Federal Reserve decided against it, that catalyst was
widely expected to be an interest rate hike in the U.S.
Japanese automakers were down in the wake of Volkswagen's
diesel emissions scandal, which has intensified scrutiny on the
industry's environmental testing standards. But Volkswagen
competitor Toyota Motor Corp outperformed to fall less
than others, losing 1.3 percent.
The broader Topix lost 1.6 percent to 1,438.5 in
midmorning trade and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
