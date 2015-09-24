TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled to more than a two-week low on Thursday as Japanese
markets reopened after a three-day national holiday to face news
of weak Chinese and U.S. factory a activity, hurting machinery
stocks in particular.
The Nikkei share average fell 2.8 percent to
17,571.83, the lowest close since Sept. 8 and posted the biggest
daily percentage decline in more than three weeks.
Japan's machinery sector, which relies on China for much of
its business, was particularly hard hit by fears of a global
slowdown brought on by the private surveys of purchasing
managers released Wednesday.
The Topix machinery subindex shed 5.0 percent.
Okuma Corp stumbled 9.1 percent and Makita Corp
dived 7.8 percent. A report published by Goldman Sachs
also weighed on the sector, in which six machinery stocks in
Japan including these companies were downgraded.
The broader Topix dropped 2.4 percent to 1,426.97
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.4 percent to
12,800.75.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)