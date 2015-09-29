TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese shares slid to eight-month lows on Tuesday as global stocks came under pressure from worries about economies in China and other emerging markets.

The benchmark Nikkei index was down 2.5 percent in early trade and hit its lowest since January. The broader Topix index dropped 2.6 percent and turned negative on the year.

(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher)