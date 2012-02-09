* Nikkei slips though still holds above 9,000
By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei average fell
from a three-month high on Thursday after China's inflation rate
accelerated faster than market expectations and uncertainty
remained over Greek bailout talks, though it still held above
the 9,000 mark.
The benchmark pared losses in the afternoon, with a trader
at a U.S. bank citing hedge funds picking up blue chip stocks.
The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent lower at 9,002.24,
moving further away from its 200-day moving average near 9,060,
after rallying 1.1 percent the previous session.
"Global equities have performed very well since the
beginning of this year. Technically this is a bit of a worrying
sign. In the near-term, there may be a bit of a pullback. But I
don't think this correction will be so huge," said Seiichiro
Iwasawa, chief strategist at Nomura.
"There are so much money sidelined," he said, adding that
investors are likely to put their money to put their
work , which would support the market.
Despite a disappointing earnings season for many Japan
firms, market players point to more signs of foreign investors
coming back to Japanese shares amid increased liquidity for
global financial markets after the Federal Reserve pledged to
keep interest rates near zero until at least 2014.
An injection of 489 billion euros ($648.12 billion) of
three-year loans by the European Central Bank in December also
boosted liquidity.
Data from Japan's finance ministry showed foreign investors
last week continued their net buying of Japanese equities for a
sixth straight week, buying a net 64.3 billion yen ($836.21
million) after net purchases of 38.7 billion yen.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.5 percent this year after
shedding 17.3 percent in 2011.
Illustrating the underlying upbeat sentiment, the Nikkei
volatility index eased 0.3 percent on Thursday. The
lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.
The broader Topix also added 0.2 percent to 784.49.
Nissan Motor Co, however, dropped 1 percent after
earnings on profit-taking but is still up 10.7 percent this year
after shedding 10.5 percent last year.
"It's just profit-taking. The stock has run quite nicely. We
still think that foreigners are just slowly starting to come
back to Japan," a trader at a foreign brokerage said.
The automaker posted a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly
operating profit on the back of strong global sales and its
full-year forecasts are among the highest projected within the
domestic auto industry.
China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in
January, breaking a five-month trend of easing price pressures
as consumers ramped up spending during the Chinese Lunar New
year holiday season.
"It was a surprising number. You could take it as a sign of
an improving economic environment in China or as a factor that
lowers expectations of monetary easing and clearly, the market
is seeing it as the latter," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general
manager of capital markets research at Kazaka Securities.
Trading volume on the main board hit a six-month high, with
2.67 billion shares changing hands.
MACHINERY STOCKS FALL
Japanese corporate earnings continued to be downbeat.
Daikin Industries Ltd, Japan's largest manufacturer
of commercial-use air conditioners, shed 2.1 percent after
cutting its annual net profit forecast by 21.7 percent to 36
billion yen, citing unfavourable weather in Australia and
Thailand as well as strength in the yen.
Out of the 135 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures, two-thirds of them have missed market expectations,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. This compares to 34
percent for S&P 500 companies.
The machinery subindex fell 0.7 percent after
core machinery orders fell 7.1 percent in December from the
previous month as worries over slowing global growth may hurt
capital spending.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd lost 0.7
percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
dropped 1.4 percent.