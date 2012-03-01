UPDATE 1-European tech shares skid as valuations cast cloud over cyclical rally
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble levels
TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday and failed to hold 9,800 for the second day in a row, as domestic investors locked in profits after the index rallied more than 10 percent last month and posted its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 9,707.37 after trading as high as 9,865.75 earlier in the session, while the broader Topix was down 0.5 percent at 831.54
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble levels
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)