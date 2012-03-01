TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday and failed to hold 9,800 for the second day in a row, as domestic investors locked in profits after the index rallied more than 10 percent last month and posted its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 9,707.37 after trading as high as 9,865.75 earlier in the session, while the broader Topix was down 0.5 percent at 831.54