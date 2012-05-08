* Nikkei gains 0.7 pct, recouping some of Monday's big loss
* Toshiba rises ahead of earnings
* Social gaming companies Gree, DeNA extend slide
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday from a three-month low as investors
reassessed the immediate impact of the French and Greek
elections, although they remained wary of further flare up in
the crisis-hit euro zone.
"The European risks are so large and difficult to interpret
exactly what they are in the wake of the elections in Greece and
France," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"In some senses, people are waiting for some direction in
one way or another. Overwhelmingly, the mood is cautious."
The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 9,181.65,
holding below the 50 percent retracement of its rally from
November to March near 9,195. The broader Topix index
gained 0.6 percent to 776.57.
On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei shed 2.8 percent, its
biggest one-day percentage drop in six months, on concerns that
a new French president and yet-to-be-formed coalition government
in Greece could undermine the region's austerity drive.
Major exporters were in demand as investors saw a chance to
scoop up some bargains after Monday's hefty loss. Honda Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co, TDK Corp and Fanuc
Corp gained between 1.1 and 3.1 percent.
Toshiba Corp rose 2.9 percent after the Nikkei
business newspaper said Japan's leading chip maker was likely to
forecast operating profit of 300 billion yen for the year ending
March 2013, topping market expectations.
After the bell, Toshiba confirmed the 300 billion yen
estimate after it posted a 14 percent drop in annual operating
profit for the year ended March 31, hit by a strong yen and
slower demand due to the euro zone debt crisis.
During the session, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
announced an 2012/13 operating profit forecast close to market
expectations, soothing concerns that it might come in weaker.
Shares of Fuji Heavy Industries jumped 7.3 percent.
Japanese companies have performed much better in this
earnings season than the previous quarter. Two-thirds of the 68
Nikkei companies that reported January-March earnings before
Tuesday beat or met market expectations, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.
BETTER H2
Nomura said it expected more upside for Japanese equities in
the second half of this year. The Nikkei is down 8.9 percent
since April after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March
to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.
"The fundamental outlook for Japanese equities is by no
means bleak. While FY11 results have been as good as expected,
many companies appear to have raised their own projections for
FY12," it said in a note.
"Provided the yen does not continue to appreciate in FY12,
we see a return of equity of about 8 percent as a possibility
and think that the growing prospect of that would justify a
price-to-book of about 1.1-1.2 times."
The Topix carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of
0.93, more than half of U.S. S&P 500's 1.97, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Trading volume on the main board was light, with 1.6 billion
shares changing hands, down from Monday's 1.79 billion shares.
Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd
extended declines of more than 20 percent in the
previous session on a media report that Japan's Consumer Affairs
Agency may clamp down on online games that contain aspects of
gambling.
Gree ended down 0.1 percent after sagging as much as 16.4
percent to a near 13-month low during the session, while DeNA
lost 1.5 percent after plunging as much as 14.6 percent to a
27-month low.