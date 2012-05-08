TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose from a three-month low on Tuesday as investors reassessed the immediate impact of French and Greek poll results, although they remained wary of further flare up in the crisis-hit euro zone. The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 9,181.65, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 776.57. On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei shed 2.8 percent, its biggest one-day percentage fall in six months, on concerns that a new French president and yet-to-be-formed coalition government in Greece could undermine the region's austerity drive, which is seen as crucial for the stability of the euro zone.