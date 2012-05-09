* Risk appetite hurt by fears Greece will scrap bailout deal
* Gree continues to shed on possible regulatory clampdown
* Softbank up after saying to form Japan JV with PayPal
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.5 percent on Wednesday to a fresh three-month closing low as
concerns grew that Greece could reject its hard-won bailout deal
with international lenders that saved it from a disruptive
bankruptcy.
The Nikkei was down 136.59 points at 9,045.06 to its
lowest close since Feb. 13, a day before the Bank of Japan
unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its asset purchase
programme to help the economy mired in deflation.
The BOJ's surprise move helped lift the Nikkei to a one-year
high of 10,255.15 on March 27, but since then the benchmark has
fallen 11.8 percent.
Market participants were wary after Greece's leftist
candidate for prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, said bailouts must
be rejected for a new coalition to be formed after Sunday's
election, which could plunge the euro zone further into the
sovereign debt crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei broke below its 200-day moving average
near 9,058, and the next support level is 9,000.
A senior trader at a foreign bank said some investors were
picking up Nikkei put options at the 9,000 mark
ahead of options settlement this week, as it was a cheap way to
play the market.
"These things expire tomorrow but the value of these things
have gone up ... Europe is shaky, so maybe we can blow right
through this 9,000 level," the trader said.
Social gaming company Gree Inc also weighed on the
market as the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main
board, down 9.6 percent to add to sharp losses incurred since a
weekend report that Japan's consumer agency may clamp down on
online games that contain aspects of gambling.
The broader Topix lost 1.4 percent to 765.83 . About
1.8 billion shares changed hands on the main board, up from
Tuesday's 1.6 billion shares.
Softbank Corp climbed 2.2 percent, however, after
it and eBay Inc unit PayPal will form a joint venture
to expand Japan's e-payments market by targeting users of Apple
Inc's iPhone.
EARNINGS SUPPORT
Earnings season also provided investors an incentive to
cherry-pick stocks. Toshiba Corp advanced 1 percent
after it forecast a 300 billion yen ($3.76 billion) operating
profit for the current fiscal year, topping market expectations.
Panasonic Corp gained 1.7 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper said the company could forecast a net profit of around
50 billion yen for the year ending March 2013. The figure would
be well above an estimated net loss of 780 billion yen for the
year ended March 31.
NTT Data Corp fared less well, sinking 11.8 percent
after the systems integrator said its operating profit forecast
of 85 billion yen for the financial year came in below market
expectations.
After the bell, Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's top
automaker, said quarterly operating profit jumped more than
five-fold to $3 billion and would treble in the current year as
vehicle production roars back from post-disaster lows.
Shares of Toyota Motor ended flat.
Of the 83 Nikkei companies that reported January-March
earnings before Wednesday, 63 percent of them met or beat
analysts' forecasts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
But concerns about instability in the euro zone as well as
fears that the U.S. recovery is faltering and growth in China is
slowing, have prompted investors to pocket gains after the
Nikkei rallied more than 19 percent in January-March to log its
best first quarter rise in 24 years.
Some analysts were optimistic that investor sentiment could
improve if consumer demand grows over the summer period in the
northern hemisphere.
"Construction and steel companies involved in the rebuilding
will be worth watching," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"The economy could also get a boost from consumption of
'cool biz' products if we see energy shortages this summer."
The construction sector carries a 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12, while it is 12.5 for the
iron and steel sector, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed. That compares with the Topix's 12.1.