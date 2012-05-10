* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct
* Toyota gains after positive results
* Gree, DeNA rebound, to scrap gambling games
* Tepco surges on government capital injection, takeover
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
briefly slipped below 9,000 on Thursday for the first time since
Feb. 14 as concern about the fragility of Spanish banks and
political uncertainty in Greece dented sentiment.
Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 2.2 percent after
positive earnings, and the utility sector lent
support.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent to 9,019.28 at 0118
GMT after falling to 8,895.90, the lowest since Feb. 14, when
the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its
asset purchase programme to pull the economy out of deflation.ž
The BOJ's surprise move partly helped lift the Nikkei to a
one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27, but the benchmark has
since fallen 12 percent.
"There is obviously some bargain-hunting, with the
macro-driven selling that started in the morning having worn
off. If you look at the utility sector, which is nice defensive,
it is up very strongly," said a dealer at a European brokerage.
"Obviously you've got very strong numbers from Toyota and all
these other companies."
The broader Topix index was flat at 765.75.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, owner of devastated
Fukushima nuclear plant, jumped 12 percent after Japan's trade
minister approved a $12.5 billion capital injection that will
see the government taken over the country's biggest utility.
A rebound in social gaming companies Gree Inc and
DeNA Co Ltd after this week's battering also helped
limit the damage to the Japanese market, hurt by uncertainty
over the final cost of a Spanish government plan to save its
troubled banking system.
Concern that Greece may leave the euro zone continued to
weigh on sentiment. Greek socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos
will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday
and avoid a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal
and pushed Greece into a political crisis.
Gree climbed 4.8 percent and DeNA surged 7.7 percent after
saying on Wednesday that they would gradually phase out games
that contain aspects of gambling in the face of pressure from
regulators.
Gree was the second-heaviest traded stock on the main board
by turnover, followed by DeNA, which reported 2011/12 earnings
ahead of market expectations.
Parts maker THK Co Ltd and "pachinko" pinball game
equipment maker Sankyo Co Ltd were also in demand after
they forecast operating profit for the year ending March 31
ahead of market expectations.
THK added 2 percent and Sankyo rose 4.3 percent.
Of the 93 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March
earnings so far, 60 percent have met or beaten market
expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Nomura said it expected the correction since March 27 to
soon be over.
"We think the correction from March 27 is now in its final
stages and the question is now the timing of the bottom," Nomura
technical analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi said in a note.
Yamauchi said he expected May 14, 25 or 28, and June 8 to be
among the possible days that the Nikkei could hit a trough.