* Nikkei holds just below 5-day moving average
* Renesas bounces back; asks for capital, slashes jobs
* Komatsu makes strides on assurances of solid demand
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
1.1 percent on Tuesday, extending the previous session's
technical rebound as investors picked up cheaper stocks after
last week's sharp sell-off, triggered by concern over a
deepening euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei closed up 95.40 points at 8,729.29,
holding just below its five-day moving average of 8,730.45, as
exporters gained a foothold on the steadying yen and investors
picked up stocks that were heavily sold off last week.
"Things are no better in Europe or China, but the current
situation has been priced in, and now it's just short-covering,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities.
Construction machinery firm Komatsu Ltd surged 5.3
percent after Nomura said its president assured analysts on
Monday that demand for the company's new mining equipment was
steady, with no orders cancelled.
The stocks rebounded after losing 6.8 percent in the
previous two sessions, edging ahead of peers Hitachi
Construction Machinery Co Ltd, which advanced 2.6
percent, and Kubota Corp, which gained 4.1 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 733.33.
Nearly 1.52 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
up slightly from Monday's 1.51 billion share but down from last
week's average of 1.97 billion, signalling a relative low
conviction among investors of the rebound.
"Volume is very, very light. Basically everybody is sitting
on the sidelines. Obviously, you've got the continuing
uncertainty of what's going on in Europe and the Bank of Japan
meeting tomorrow. It's easier to sit on cash," a trader at a
foreign brokerage said.
The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 11.1, a level not seen since October and way below a 10-year
of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
RENESAS BOUNCES
Renesas Electronics Corp surged 7.4 percent,
recovering some of the previous session's 10.3 percent fall,
after the Yomiuri newspaper said the loss-making chipmaker would
cut about 15 percent of its workforce and raise 50 billion yen
in capital.
Renesas, which was formed from the chip divisions of
Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC
Corp, is the world's biggest supplier of
microcontroller chips used in automobiles, but has struggled in
the face of global oversupply and new competitors.
Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and NEC were up between 1.3 and
2.4 percent.
Short interest in NEC has risen fourfold in the last month,
to 7.7 percent of its shares on loan, research firm Data
Explorers said, after announcing an annual net loss of 110.3
billion yen in late April.
Other battered exporters also enjoyed a bounce, with Toyota
Motor Corp up 2.5 percent, Panasonic Corp
adding 1.7 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp
gaining 3.7 percent.
The Bank of Japan will conclude a two-day meeting on
Wednesday, although market consensus is that it would not expand
its asset purchase programme further.
"On the surface, it doesn't seem necessary for the BOJ to
ease right now, as Japanese GDP grew 1 percent in the first
quarter," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin
Asset Management.
"But when you see how much they've already spent since the
last meeting, the spending seems like a good idea."