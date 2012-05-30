TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei average snapped a four-session winning run on Wednesday, weighed by exporters as the yen firmed on mounting concerns over Spain's banking system, although Renesas Electronics Corp rebounded after a recent slide. Gains in Softbank Corp, up 2.7 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrade, and scandal-hit Olympus Corp helped limit the losses on the Nikkei, which closed 0.3 percent lower at 8,633.19. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 723.62. Renesas jumped 27.5 percent, while Olympus climbed 4 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported that Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp are the leading candidates to take an equity stake in the scandal-hit company.