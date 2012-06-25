* Nikkei falls below 5-day moving average, defensives gain
* Chiyoda Corp falls on Australia LNG project fears
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday on global jitters as euro zone policymakers appeared
no closer to resolving the region's debt crisis heading into
another European summit this week.
Weighing on the market was weakness in sectors sensitive to
economic conditions, with mining down 3.6 percent and
shippers off 2.1 percent.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,734.62, falling
below i ts five-day moving average at 8,753.04, while the broader
Topix ended 0.8 percent lower to 745.22.
"On the European side, you have concerns about the summit.
It's not if they have not had the repeated chances to get
together to talk about this," said Nicholas Smith, Japan
strategist at CLSA.
"On the Japanese side, you have got the likely vote on the
consumption tax. It might be tense and certainly low volume is
suggesting there isn't much commitment from investors until they
get these two issues resolved."
Domestic media reported the ruling Democrats and the
opposition have agreed in principle to vote on Tuesday on a bill
aimed at doubling the 5 percent sales tax by 2015.
"The consumption tax talk over the weekend obviously is
putting some pressure on the retail space today," a trader said.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd, J.Front Retailing
Co Ltd and Bic Camera Inc lost between 1 and
2.4 percent.
Trading volume on the Topix was light, at 71 percent of its
daily average for the past 90 days.
The Topix's one-month earnings momentum - analysts' earnings
upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -
turned negative, to 2.3 percent from 0.1 percent last month,
Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed, indicating negative
sentiment for equities.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 6 percent since hitting a
six-month low on June 4, but is still down 13.4 percent on the
quarter, hurt by concerns about the deepening euro zone
sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth.
Telecommunications firm NTT DoCoMo rose 0.9
percent, while peers KDDI and Softbank Corp
added 0.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Astellas Pharma Inc gained 1.5 percent after the
drugmaker received approval for additional use of its Symbicort
Trubuhaler drug treatment for adult bronchial asthma in Japan.
Gree Inc advanced 1.7 percent and DeNA Co Ltd
was up 0.7 percent respectively after Nomura reaffirmed
its "buy" rating on the two social gaming companies.
But plant engineer Chiyoda Corp fell 3.5 percent to
a near three-week low, extending Friday's 3.3 percent drop on
concerns that development of the Browse liquefied natural gas
project in Australia would be delayed.
Chiyoda is part of a joint venture that has been awarded for
a front-end engineering and design contract for the onshore
component of the project.