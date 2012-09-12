* Investors favour stocks with less exposure to strong yen
* Cyclicals, miners gain as Fed stimulus eyed
* Steelmakers strong on sign of industry prices bottoming
out
* Japan Airlines up further in grey market ahead of listing
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Nikkei average hit a
two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key
9,000-mark on expectations that the Federal Reserve will
announce measures to stimulate the U.S. economy and that a
German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's
bailout funds.
Investors bought stocks such as those of mining companies
which are seen as gaining the most should the Fed announce
another round of government bond purchases, known as
quantitative easing, to kick start the flagging U.S. economic
recovery after it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday.
Demand was also high for shares of companies focused on the
domestic economy that are less impacted by a stronger yen, which
is seen as a likely consequence of a U.S. monetary policy
easing.
Among those firms were mobile phone operator and index
heavyweight Softbank Corp, adding 0.8 percent, and
convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd,
up 2.1 percent.
The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking
above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July
25 to Aug. 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at
8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year.
"If the Fed eases, there's a high chance the yen will shoot
up, so we're seeing a continuing trend for domestic stocks as
well as some rebounds for stocks that were heavily sold off
yesterday," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
"I think (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is usually quite eager
to not crush hopes or expectations, but if he does fail to
announce QE3 it will probably make the dollar firmer and that
may well be a plus for the Japanese market."
YEN IMPACT
Concerns over the impact of a stronger yen on Japanese
exporters have prompted UBS to downgrade Japan to 'underweight'
in its global model portfolio. The Japanese currency was quoted
at 77.89 yen to the dollar after hitting a three-month high at
77.70 yen on Tuesday.
"We downgrade Japan, as we believe QE3 will frustrate
efforts to weaken the yen, a clear negative for corporate
Japan," UBS strategists said in a report. "Furthermore, we note
that domestic macro data has been deteriorating as cyclical
support from reconstruction spending fades."
Japan's core machinery orders, however, beat expectations
and rose for a second month in July in a sign that rebuilding in
the quake-ravaged northeast underpins capital spending, but
Europe's debt crisis and slowing Chinese and U.S. economies
cloud the outlook.
The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 741.82.
Nearly 1.55 billion shares changed hands, up from Tuesday's 1.31
billion but down from last week's average of 1.61 billion.
Investors were also factored in that German constitutional
court would give the green light to the euro zone's permanent
bailout mechanism.
"I expected less buying today but it seems that people are
already expecting Germany to give the ESM the go-ahead, which
would alter the course of the euro and lead to a softer yen,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities. "However, I think the upside
is still heavy as we're mostly seeing short-covering."
Demand from investors for Nikkei call options outnumbered
demand for put options.
Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the most
popular call options on the Nikkei with a September maturity had
a strike price at 9,000. The next most traded was
a call at 9,250, followed by a put at 8,750
and another put at 8,500.
STEELMAKERS VS SHIPPERS
Among the strong performers were steelmakers, up
2.3 percent after China's Baosteel said it will roll
over its September steel prices to October after three straight
months of cuts, a move some analysts said was aimed at
stabilising a market hit by weak demand.
JFE Holdings Inc rose 3.9 percent and Nippon Steel
Corp gained 2.5 percent.
Japan Airlines was bid at 4,110 yen in unofficial
trading ahead of the company's Sept. 19 public listing, traders
said, up from Tuesday's level of 4,015 yen and 8.4 percent above
its IPO price of 3,790 yen.
Shippers were the worst sectoral performer, down
2.1 percent after Nippon Yusen KK sagged 3.6 percent on
the back of SMBC Nikko Securities rating downgrade to 'neutral'.