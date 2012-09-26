TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 2 percent on Wednesday, breaking below the key 9,000 level and hitting a two-week closing low, as a mass of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns over debt-laden Spain also dampened sentiment. About 55 percent of Topix companies have passed the deadline for buyers of the stocks to get rights to first-half dividends. The Nikkei ended 184.84 points down at 8,906.70, breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,983.84, while the broader Topix index dropped 2 percent to 742.54.