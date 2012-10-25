* Soft yen on hopes of BOJ easing lifts the market
* KDDI gains in heavy trade in spite of weak earnings
* Nintendo cuts f'cast, but stock's fall softened by new Wii
hopes
* Sharp falls on report of likely $5 bln interim net loss
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei average rose to a
four-week closing high on Thursday, lifted by exporters as the
yen weakened on growing expectations that the Bank of Japan
would further ease monetary policy next week.
A 5.5 percent jump in KDDI Corp on expectations
that the mobile operator would see stronger growth in the next
business year also boosted the index.
The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,055.20, breaking
above its 5-day moving average at 9,007.43 but faced resistance
at the 200-day moving average at 9,056.05.
The benchmark had risen for seven straight sessions before
easing on Wednesday, gaining 5.6 percent during its longest
winning streak since July 2011. It is up 7.1 percent this year.
But early results from Japan's corporate earnings season
have been weak, with nine out of the 12 Nikkei companies that
have reported undershooting market expectations.
"There are lots of companies whose downward revisions were
much wider than expectations," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
manager at Bayview Asset Management. "But it's a tug-of-war
between poor corporate earnings and the softer yen."
The yen hit a four-month low against the dollar at
80.14 yen on Thursday on growing expectations that the Bank of
Japan will further ease monetary policy when it meets next week.
A more attractive exchange rate helped support some
exporters, with Nissan Motor Co up 1.9 percent, Nikon
Corp adding 1.5 percent and construction machinery
maker Komatsu Ltd gaining 1.8 percent.
"However, as more easing has already been priced into the
currency and equity markets, it's more likely that shares will
drop after the BOJ's decision," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"At the moment the soft yen is shielding Japanese shares
from the recent weakness in U.S. equity markets, but that will
change if the currency appreciates."
Andrew Pease, chief investment strategist for Asia-Pacific
at Russell Investments, said the BOJ would have to announce very
aggressive steps to change foreign investors' sentiment towards
Japan, even though Japanese stocks were 25 percent undervalued
on his own measure.
"(Japan) is a market global investors have given up on. A
lot of them have been burnt so many times," he said.
Canon Inc rose 2.2 percent ahead of its
third-quarter results.
After the bell, the camera and printer maker cut its
full-year operating profit outlook nearly 10 percent to 356
billion yen ($4.5 billion), hit by slow European demand and a
suspension of production in China in September amid anti-Japan
protests.
The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 751.42
in relatively light trade, with 1.59 billion shares changing
hands, down from Wednesday's 1.78 billion and last week's
average of 1.77 billion.
MORE PAIN AHEAD FOR SHARP
Sharp Corp shed 4.2 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper said the struggling TV maker would likely post a
first-half net loss of 400 billion yen, nearly double an earlier
estimate, due to bigger-than-expected restructuring costs.
Sharp shares have fallen 76 percent so far this year, while
short-selling interest in the Japanese firm remained high, with
93.49 percent of its stock that is available to be borrowed out
on loan as of Oct. 23, according to data provider Markit.
Nippon Electric Glass slumped 7.9 percent as
investors were disappointed with its earnings guidance.
Some companies gained despite lowering their forecasts, as
the downgrades did not match the dire performance factored in by
investors.
Videogames makes Nintendo Co Ltd rose 3.2 percent
after cutting its annual profit outlook to 20 billion yen from
35 billion yen forecast in July. Investors were also pinning
their hopes on its new Wii console to spur growth, while a
softer yen helped.
Hitachi Metals Ltd surged 5.9 percent as investors
covered bearish bets on the view that the cut in the company's
operating profit forecast was not quite as bad as expected. The
company lowered its operating profit forecast to 42.5 billion
yen from 50 billion yen.