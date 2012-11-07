TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses o n Tuesday, with Nissan Motor Co and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallying after they cut their earnings forecast less than feared, while the market priced in the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama. The Nikkei ended down 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at 8,972.89 after falling as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 745.71.