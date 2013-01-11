TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei hit a 23-month high on Friday, with exporters up on a weaker yen after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said the central bank should consider pursuing maximum employment, while Fast Retailing jumped after strong quarterly results. The Nikkei ended 1.4 percent higher at 10,801.57 Points, while the broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 898.69. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the owner of the casual clothing chain Uniqlo, climbed 4.8 percent.