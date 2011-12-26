TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's leading share index
is expected to be rangebound between 8,430 and 8,530 on Tuesday
in thin trade, strategists said, as many overseas markets were
closed overnight for extended Christmas breaks.
"With overseas markets closed overnight it is difficult for
the Nikkei to move. The Nikkei was able to briefly go over the
8,500 level yesterday, but closed below that after staying in a
tight range," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
"Today will be similar, with really no news for investors to
trade on. Foreign investors are still on Christmas breaks so
volume will remain very thin. A lot of market participants are
taking a wait-and-see approach today to see how the U.S. markets
perform tonight."
The Nikkei on Monday closed up 1 percent and above its
25-day moving average at 8,479.34, though it was below 8,502,
the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from late November to
early December.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.5
percent to 726.44.
Trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit a fresh low for the
year on Monday, with just 904.2 million shares changing hands,
as many global markets, including the United States and Europe,
were closed for Christmas.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TEPCO
Keio Corp plans to acquire a real estate subsidiary
of Tokyo Electric Power Co early next month, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
--SEVEN & I
Seven & i Holdings Co will build its first distribution
centre for online orders and consolidate the Internet shopping
operations of group firms as the retail group looks to boost
growth in its e-commerce segment, the Nikkei said.
--HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM
Hitachi Transport System Ltd plans to enter the
logistics business in Vietnam as it looks to capitalize on
rising consumer spending in the country, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
--KYOCERA
The Japanese electronics firm will buy automotive LCD panel
maker Optrex for about 20 billion yen ($256.08 million) to
better compete against rivals Sharp and Toshiba
, the Nikkei reported.
--KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER
Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Monday it may fail to meet
power demand in January if the shutdown of the 500-megawatt
oil-fired No.2 unit at its Ainoura plant in southwestern Japan
is prolonged.