TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's leading share index
is expected to stay rangebound between 8,400 and 8,500 on
Wednesday, after being trapped between two key technical levels
the previous session in thin trade ahead of the year-end.
"The key for the Nikkei's near-term direction is whether it
can top its 25-day moving average at 8.461, but momentum is now
weak because of thin trading due to the holiday season," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"(Iran's threat to stop the flow of oil through the Strait
of Hormuz) won't have a big effect, because foreign exchange
markets are stable. Unless there is a big move there, it won't
be reflected in stocks," he said.
Tehran's warning was in response to the possibility of more
European Union sanctions by the end of January over its nuclear
programme.
Overnight Nikkei March futures in Chicago closed at
8,445, down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, from the Osaka
close at 8,460.
The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,440.56 on Tuesday to
stay between its 25-day moving average at 8,461 and the 50
percent retracement of its rally from late November to early
December at 8,431.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.3 percent
to 724.25.
Trading volume on Tokyo's main board on Tuesday hit the
lowest level since December 2004, with just 807.2 million shares
changing hands, as many global markets, including the United
States and Europe, were closed for extended Christmas breaks on
Monday.
The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an average
monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between
1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8 percent
for the month of January in that 30-year period.
For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the broader
Topix has lost nearly 20 percent, underperforming a 0.6
percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp, Samsung Electronics Co and five other
makers of liquid crystal displays agreed to pay more than $553
million to settle consumer and state regulatory claims that they
conspired to fix prices for LCD panels in televisions, notebook
computers and monitors.
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Tuesday urged Tepco,
operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, to consider
temporarily going under state control, in the first official
hint at a long speculated de facto nationalisation.
--CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATORS
Japan's five major convenience store operators will open
more than 3,400 outlets in fiscal 2012 as customer traffic
increases, the Nikkei said.
--MITSUI & CO
Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co will invest about 930
million yen ($11.95 million) in U.S. energy trading company Tres
Amigas LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.