TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading index is
seen falling on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale after
U.S. and European shares fell overnight on renewed concerns over
the euro zone sovereign debt turmoil.
Nikkei average was likely to trade between 8,300 and
8,400 after ending down 0.2 percent at 8,423.62 on Wednesday,
strategists said, while Nikkei March futures in Chicago
closed at 8,370, down 50 points, or 0.6 percent, from the Osaka
close at 8,420.
"U.S. and European markets fell overnight and the CME closed
lower than the Osaka close. The fact that euro is trading around
100 yen is a factor to watch," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity
general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The fact that there is a lack of market participants this
week contributes to the weak volume and there are still worries
about the European sovereign debt problems driving the market
this week."
Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up
to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds on Thursday. Italy faces
around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments
between January and April.
U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, while the
euro fell nearly 1 percent to a one-year low at $1,2910
and skidded to a 10-year trough around 100.70 yen.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.4 percent
to 721.45 on Wednesday, and trading remained thin, with 1
billion shares changing hands on the main board although it
ticked up from Tuesday's 807.2 million shares, its lowest level
in seven years.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ELPIDA MEMORY
Elpida may ask for an extension in paying back public funds,
the Asahi newspaper reported.
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS
Mitsubishi Motors Corp has started developing an electric
light truck that it expects to launch in fiscal 2012, Japanese
business daily Nikkei said.
--ASAHI TEC
Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital said on
Wednesday it will buy Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used
in automobiles that is majority owned by Belgian private equity
investor RHJ International.
--J TRUST
Bankrupt Japanese consumer lender Takefuji Corp
gained a new lifeline on Wednesday when financial group J Trust
said it would invest $325 million after a previous agreement
with struggling A&P Financial of South Korea fell through.
--OSAKI ELECTRIC CO
Osaki Electric Co on Wednesday offered to buy Singapore's
electric equipment-maker SMB United Limited in a deal
costing about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer
made by China's Boer Power Holdings.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it would become the first
Japanese financial group to be allowed to make private equity
investments in China and would invest in a private equity fund
managed by Jiu You Equity Investment Management LLP.