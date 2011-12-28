TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading index is seen falling on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale after U.S. and European shares fell overnight on renewed concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt turmoil. Nikkei average was likely to trade between 8,300 and 8,400 after ending down 0.2 percent at 8,423.62 on Wednesday, strategists said, while Nikkei March futures in Chicago closed at 8,370, down 50 points, or 0.6 percent, from the Osaka close at 8,420. "U.S. and European markets fell overnight and the CME closed lower than the Osaka close. The fact that euro is trading around 100 yen is a factor to watch," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "The fact that there is a lack of market participants this week contributes to the weak volume and there are still worries about the European sovereign debt problems driving the market this week." Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds on Thursday. Italy faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April. U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, while the euro fell nearly 1 percent to a one-year low at $1,2910 and skidded to a 10-year trough around 100.70 yen. The broader Topix index dipped 0.4 percent to 721.45 on Wednesday, and trading remained thin, with 1 billion shares changing hands on the main board although it ticked up from Tuesday's 807.2 million shares, its lowest level in seven years. > Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed concerns about Europe > Euro stung by thin year-end trade; downside beckons > Europe worries spur safe-haven buying in thin volume > Gold down 2 pct, at 3-month low vs dollar surges > Oil falls on dollar's rise, Wall St pullback > Italy 10-yr yields back over 7 pct before bond sale STOCKS TO WATCH -- ELPIDA MEMORY Elpida may ask for an extension in paying back public funds, the Asahi newspaper reported. --MITSUBISHI MOTORS Mitsubishi Motors Corp has started developing an electric light truck that it expects to launch in fiscal 2012, Japanese business daily Nikkei said. --ASAHI TEC Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital said on Wednesday it will buy Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used in automobiles that is majority owned by Belgian private equity investor RHJ International. --J TRUST Bankrupt Japanese consumer lender Takefuji Corp gained a new lifeline on Wednesday when financial group J Trust said it would invest $325 million after a previous agreement with struggling A&P Financial of South Korea fell through. --OSAKI ELECTRIC CO Osaki Electric Co on Wednesday offered to buy Singapore's electric equipment-maker SMB United Limited in a deal costing about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer made by China's Boer Power Holdings. --NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it would become the first Japanese financial group to be allowed to make private equity investments in China and would invest in a private equity fund managed by Jiu You Equity Investment Management LLP.