TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to open higher on Wednesday and test its 25-day moving
average, tracking gains on Wall Street and European markets
after better-than-expected economic data from China, Germany and
the United States.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,500 and
8,650, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,565 on Tuesday, up 1.7 percent from the
Osaka close at 8,420.
"The Nikkei will likely rise in line with U.S. gains and
easily top the 25-day moving average. Trading volume will likely
remain thin, especially with worries about Europe's sovereign
debt crisis weighing on the market early this year," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But the fact that foreign investors bought Japanese stocks
eight sessions in a row before the New Year holiday shows that
volume may pick up."
Another strategist said financials were expected to be in
demand following overnight gains in their U.S. counterparts.
However, he said any bounce would be stalled if the euro
fell below 100 yen, which would affect Japanese
exporters.
Wall Street rose sharply and Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
index hit a five-month closing high on Tuesday on the
back of the upbeat economic data including the U.S. Institute
for Supply Management's index of national factory activity for
December.
The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 8,455.35 on Friday
but suffered a 17.3 percent decline in 2011, a tumultuous year
in which massive natural disasters triggered a nuclear crisis
and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes.
The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 728.61
in thin volume the previous session, though it ended 18 percent
lower last year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOSHIBA CORP, ELPIDA MEMORY
DigiTimes reported that the Japanese government was
brokering talks between Elpida Memory and Toshiba to merge
operations.
--NIPPON STEEL CORP
The world's No. 5 steelmaker will post an appraisal loss on
securities it holds of around 80 billion yen ($1 billion) in
April-December due to a decline in share prices of its merger
partner Sumitomo Metal Industries, the Nikkei business
daily said on Saturday.
--TOYOTA
Toyota gained ground in Germany, expanding its market share
to 3.5 percent in December.
--NISSAN MOTOR CO
Renault said it will announce plans for low-cost
cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after
weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential
partners.
--SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
Suzuki plans to build another engine factory in Indonesia,
tripling its output there to 150,000 units a year, to keep pace
with surging demand, the Nikkei business daily reported.
--EISAI
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it
submitted an official response addressing safety concerns of
U.S. health regulators over the company's experimental weight
loss drug lorcaserin, which is being developed in partnership
with Eisai, and believes it will gain U.S. approval.