TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei average lost 1.2 percent on Friday as the euro zone debt crisis weighed on sentiment. The Nikkei ended at 8,390.35, slipping further from its 25-day moving average of 8,500 after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session. The benchmark was down 0.8 percent for the week. The broader Topix dipped 0.9 percent to 729.60.