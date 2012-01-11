TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's leading share index is seen opening higher on Thursday as optimism over improving U.S. economic growth counters nervousness ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy. The U.S. economy has shown some signs of improvement. The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy continued to expand modestly through the end of 2011 as holiday spending proved robust, but that a weak job market was still preventing incomes from rising. "U.S. stocks were steady overnight and the CME closed 15 points higher, which points to an early gain for the Nikkei but it's likely to stay trapped in recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Although there are rising expectations of a U.S. economic recovery, the yen remains at a high level against the dollar and the euro, and there is great concern about the European debt crisis." On Wednesday, Fitch's warning of a collapse of the euro if the European Central Bank does not step up its bond purchase and renewed talk of an imminent cut to France's triple-A ratings weighed on the euro, which hit a 16-month low against the dollar . Talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a second Greek bailout are going badly, senior European bankers said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that euro zone governments will have to increase their contribution to the aid package. Spain is set to sell up 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper later in the day and Italy will offer up to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday. The two countries are now at the forefront of the region's debt turmoil. The ECB is also set to hold a meeting on Thursday. Ahead of the Spanish auction and the ECB meet, investors are likely to keep an eye on China's inflation data, due out at 0130 GMT. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,500, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,445 on Wednesday, up 15 points or 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 8,430. The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent higher at 8,447.88 on Wednesday, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 733.47. > Wall St steady near 5-month high; awaits Europe test > Euro under the cosh; China inflation data eyed > U.S. government debt rises as euro fears drive safety > Gold hits 1-month high, breaks ranks with euro > Oil down as U.S. crude stockpiles rise STOCKS TO WATCH --OLYMPUS CORP Olympus is considering to form an equity tie-up with five candidate companies including Japanese electronics makers Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp, as well as South Korea's Samsung Electronics, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. --NOMURA HOLDINGS The abrupt exit of Jasjit Bhattal, the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at Nomura Holdings, marks a crucial juncture for Japan's top brokerage as it decides whether to replace him with an experienced global banker to foster expansion, or with an in-house local to focus on the home market. --TOSHIBA CORP Toshiba Corp expects to restart some of its flood-hit operations this month, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkui, chairman of Toshiba Thailand, told reporters. --SONY, NIKON Samsung Electronics Co aims to more than quadruple sales of small, interchangeable lens cameras this year, as it seeks to move up-market to compete with stronger Japanese rivals amid stagnating growth in the compact camera segment.