TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's leading share index is expected to open lower on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit standings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France of its prized triple-A status. The downgrades came as negotiations between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a Greek default. The news put pressure on the euro, which is near 16-month lows against the dollar and an 11-year trough versus the yen. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,460 on Friday, down 50 points or 0.5 percent, from the Osaka close of 8,500, while strategists expect the Nikkei average to trade between 8,350 and 8,500. "S&P's downgrades have rekindled worries about the European debt crisis," said Hiroich Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But as S&P has warned of downgrades back in December, I suspect much of that impact has already been priced in." Strategists added, however, that if the debt turmoil in the euro zone pushes the yen higher, it could hurt the Nikkei and particularly exporters. The Nikkei closed 1.4 percent higher at 8,500.02 on Friday, above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, while the broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to 734.60. > Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades > Euro defensive after mass ratings downgrades > Treasuries climb on expected euro-zone debt downgrades > Gold falls 1 pct on euro zone downgrade talk > Oil falls on euro zone worries, posts weekly loss STOCKS TO WATCH --HONDA MOTOR CO Honda Motor Co will completely overhaul its flood-hit factory in Thailand in a project that could cost more than 50 billion yen ($650 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday. --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO The Japan government-backed fund looking to inject about 1 trillion yen in capital into Tepco is likely to hire Nomura Securities Co and JPMorgan Securities Japan Co as advisers, the Nikkei reported. --ELECTRONICS FIRMS Elpida Memory, NEC Corp, Panasonic Corp , Renesas Electronics Corp, Seiko Epsom Corp , Sharp Corp and Toshiba Corp are likely to rise as they featured on the closely guarded list of global suppliers that Apple revealed for the first time.