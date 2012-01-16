TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's leading share index is on Tuesday expected to recover from a four-week closing low hit the previous session, after France drew firm demand at a treasury bill auction despite being stripped of its prized triple-A rating last week. "French T-bill yields eased after a good auction yesterday. It's just a first step but it is a good sign ahead of Thursday's French bond auction," said Yumi Nishimura, senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities. "The Nikkei may rise a bit, or at least it will be supported today," Nishimura said the Nikkei's five-day moving average, at 8,427 on Monday, could cap the index as many investors wanted to see more positive data out of the United States and China. Beijing is due to release its GDP, industrial output and retail sales data at 0200 GMT, which will give further evidence of the state of the world's second-largest economy. Citigroup and Wells Fargo are to unveil their fourth-quarter earnings later in the day. Investor sentiment, however, remained weak on growing fears of a Greek default, with the euro hovering just above a 17-month trough against the dollar and an 11-year low versus the yen. Greece's private sector creditors warned on Monday that Athens government must urgently break deadlock in debt swap talks triggered by "unreasonable" demands from international lenders if is to avoid a disorderly default. Three days after its mass downgrades of euro zone countries, Standard & Poor's on Monday cut the credit standing of the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to AA-plus. The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 8,378.36 on Monday to its lowest closing level in four weeks, while the broader Topix index shed 1.3 percent to 725.24. > Euro holds off low for now; China data eyed > Gold firms as stocks recover, euro lifts from lows > Oil prices gain after Iran warning > ECB buying supports Italy, Spain after downgrades STOCKS TO WATCH --SMFG Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is set to buy the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a $7.3 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. --OLYMPUS CORP Five current and former Olympus Corp auditors are liable for 8.3 billion yen in losses relating to the company's accounting fraud, the Nikkei said, citing a report by an expert panel set up by the firm. --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Tokyo Electric Power Co will raise corporate customers' electricity rates in April as it struggles with hefty thermal fuel costs after the Fukushima nuclear crisis curbed its nuclear power output, an industry source said on Tuesday. --MARUBENI CORP Marubeni Corp and Chinese feed manufacturer New Hope Group launch joint venture in Middle East, Africa and other emerging markets, the Nikkei business daily said.