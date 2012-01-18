By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.4 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with traders citing technical short-covering after stop losses on Nikkei futures were breached. A large programme trade triggered the stop losses on Nikkei futures, which led to the spike in the benchmark, they said. "This looks like a large programme trade or a bulk-buying of Nikkei futures," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. The Nikkei was up at 8,586.06 after ending the morning session at 8,480.99, while the broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 739.46. "There were stops triggered at around 8,510, 8,520, 8,530. We saw some buying in the Nikkei futures. You have some stops triggered and that was the initial reason for the spike. It is essentially followed by short covering," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "In the context of the day's news ... yesterday's China data and the general sense of improving outlook, it has been building this kind of pressure. We did not seen any actual news flow that triggered this. It feels a technical short covering on the basis of stop being triggered."