* Nikkei up 0.1 pct after touching 8-1/2-month high
* Komatsu, Fanuc rise; but investors sell Canon, Sony
* Securities top main board as best sectoral performer
* Marubeni climbs on report to buy UK wind power firm
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose for the fifth straight session on Monday, with investors
scooping up straggling blue-chips as they sought further
evidence of U.S. economic recovery before pushing the index
higher.
The Nikkei has gained 20 percent so far this year on
the back of robust U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting
programmes by global central banks, taking the benchmark deep
into "overbought" territory with its 14-day relative strength
index at 78.8.
"We have had very good moves in a lot of names, so people
are just taking money off the table right now," a trader at a
foreign bank said.
"We see inflows in defensives and outflows in cyclicals ...
people are positioning themselves more defensively today."
Among the names that succumbed to profit-taking was Sony
Corp, Canon Inc and Honda Motor Co,
down between 0.6 percent and 1 percent. Japan Tobacco,
on the other hand, advanced 2.1 percent.
The Nikkei closed 0.1 percent higher at 10,141.99, after
touching an 8-1/2-month intraday high of 10,172.64 and
stretching its winning run to the longest since early July.
"The market is in wait-and-see mode today as we wait for the
next data or news to trade on," said Yutaka Miura, a senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"It would be best for the Nikkei to consolidate around
current levels before going higher. The dollar/yen rate is
stabilising around mid-83 yen, so we should see steady moves in
tandem with the forex rate," Miura said.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp rose 2 percent to
a record high after Citigroup raised its price target and kept
its "buy" rating on the stock.
Komatsu Ltd climbed 2.9 percent after Morgan
Stanley held a meeting with the construction machinery maker's
CFO Miki Fujitsuka, who the bank said revealed some positives
for its outlook.
Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage loser was Kansai Electric Power Co, s agging
4.2 percent after reports that the city of Osaka, the largest
shareholder in the utility, will propose decommissioning all 11
of the firm's nuclear reactors at a shareholder meeting in June.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 868.35.
About 1.95 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
down from 2.2 billion shares on Friday and hitting its lowest
level in two weeks as Tokyo markets are closed on Tuesday for a
holiday.
LAGGARDS
Nomura wrote in a report to clients on Friday that market
participants saw a need for risk control owing to worries about
near-term overheating in the markets.
"We continue to expect laggard high-beta sectors to play
catch-up," it said, referring to stocks that are typically
highly correlated to broader financial markets.
A string of U.S. housing data is expected to give investors
a fresh look at the strength of the recovery in the world's
largest economy.
"U.S. economic data continues to be solid. Consumer
sentiment data slipped on Friday but factory output was steady.
Confidence in the U.S. economy will push the
Nikkei up to 10,200 even this week, although we will have to
watch the housing data this week," said Fujio Ando, senior
managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
Japan's securities subindex, up 1.8 percent, was
the top sectoral performer on the main board on Monday, with
Nomura Holdings gaining 2.2 percent and Daiwa
Securities Group rising 1.7 percent.
Marubeni Corp advanced 2.4 percent after report in
the Nikkei business daily that the trading house and a Japanese
state-sponsored fund will buy British wind power engineering
company Seajacks International for about $850 million.
Rival trading companies Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui
Co Ltd both gained 0.9 percent.
Mobile gaming operator Gree Inc sagged 4.1 percent
and topped the main board as the heaviest traded stock by
turnover after it said it capped the amount of money minors can
spend on online games.