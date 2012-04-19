* Nikkei falls 0.6 pct
* Nippon Sheet Glass sags 7 pct after American CEO quits
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased in Thursday's morning session, giving back some of the
previous session's gains on a weak lead from Wall Street, but an
easing yen helped soothe jitters ahead of a Spanish bond
auction.
The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9612.44, retreating
after a 2.1 percent rally on Wednesday, the index's best one-day
performance in three weeks.
Investors reacted to the dip in U.S. stock markets overnight
by selling at the market open, but the brakes were applied as
the yen crept up to 81.5 to the dollar.
"The market is waiting to see what happens tonight with the
Spanish bond auction as well as earning reports and housing
sales statistics from the U.S.," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities Inc.
"I think we'll see it cling to the 9,600 level today."
Spain, whose troubled finances reignited concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis this week, is due to sell up to 2.5
billion euros of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
Concerns that the country will be unable to finance its debt
were tempered after it sold more 12 and 18-month bills than
expected on Tuesday.
"Investors aren't so worried about the Spanish bond auction
today because the last one went better than expected," said
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.
Doshida said the yen is unlikely to weaken further against
the dollar until the Bank of Japan decides whether to introduce
more easing measures when it meets on April 27.
"The expectation that it will loosen monetary policy has
already been priced in," he said.
The strengthening dollar helped major exporters Toyota Motor
Co and Nissan Motor Co outperform the index
with gains of 1.4 and 1.1 respectively.
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd gained 2.6 percent,
outperforming the transport equipment sector, after
JP Morgan raised its price target on the company, saying it
expected January-March results would be strong.
JP Morgan also lifted its price target on Hitachi Ltd
, which rose 3.3 percent, beating the electrical
machinery sector. Hitachi was the most heavily traded
stock on the main board by turnover.
The broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 816.88 .
Trading volume on the main board was light after the halfway
point, at 40 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days.
Bucking the trend, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd
tumbled 7 percent after t he company announced its American
president and chief executive had quit after under two years in
the post following "fundamental disagreements" with the board
over strategy.
Shares in the firm, which expects to post its third net
annual loss in the last four years for the year ended in March,
have fallen 25 percent since the start of January.