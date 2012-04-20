By Sophie Knight TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday after a Spanish bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of the euro zone debt crisis, compounded by disappointment with U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,545.40. Analysts said sentiment would be buoyed by a weakening yen, but anticipated thin volume and waning risk appetite as Europe's debt crisis remains unresolved. "Spain is still a worry and French bond yields are back up, so the hope that the Nikkei might hit 10,000 again has pretty much vanished," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities Co Ltd. Spain issued 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 2- and 10-year bonds on Thursday, at the top end of the targeted amount and on solid demand, but yields still rose above paper issued in a January auction. The concern that the country could be unable to finance its own debt and worsen the euro zone debt crisis has recently spooked investors. However, the easing yen is providing support, Tabei said. "If the dollar stays upwards of 81.5 yen through the profit forecasts starting next week through mid-May then I think people will become more positive, and begin to think their earnings estimates were too cautious," he said. Strategists said the expectation that the Bank of Japan will announce further monetary easing after it meets on April 27 has already been priced into the market. Investor confidence in disgraced Olympus Corp was given a boost by an extraordinary shareholders meeting to assess the firm's cover-up of losses on Thursday morning. The stock rose 0.8 percent. The Topix fell 0.4 percent to 811.17. Marubeni Corp also saw gains of 2.3 percent after the company announced it would acquire a 22 percent stake worth 22 billion yen ($250 million) in Singapore-based ACR Capital Holdings Pte to expand into Asia's growing reinsurance market. Steelmakers underperformed the market, weighed down by JFE Holdings Inc, which dropped 4.2 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company would invest 1 trillion yen over the next three years, and a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast from U.S. Nucor Corp. Toshiba Corp also fell, sagging as much as 4.4 percent to a two-month low after SanDisk Corp said a glut in the memory chips market will continue to hurt prices for the rest of the year.