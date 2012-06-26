* Nikkei sheds 0.8 pct, firmer yen not helping
* Nippon Electric sinks after cutting Q1 income f'cast
* Defensive stocks offer some support
* Japan lower house approves doubling of sale tax
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to its lowest close in a week on Tuesday on growing concerns
this week's summit of European leaders will fail to make any
significant progress in tackling the region's debt crisis.
Worries over the euro zone boosted the appeal of the
Japanese currency, which weighed on exporters, although gains in
defensive stocks offered some support.
The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent lower at 8,663.99,
holding below 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall
from March 27 to June 4.
"The biggest elephant in the room is Europe, but there are
other elephants now entering," said Stefan Worrall, director of
equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
On top of the EU crisis, rising Middle East tensions and
concerns over China's growth were "making it difficult to see
the outlook or longer term investment opportunity with any
clarity," Worrall said.
Since hitting a six-month low on June 4, the benchmark
Nikkei has gained 5.2 percent, but it is down 14 p ercent in the
quarter, on track for its worst quarterly fall in two years.
Two traders said investors had not been active in buying
Nikkei put options this week as protection against a further
drop. "Everybody thinks 8,500 is a pretty solid line," one of
the traders said.
TDK Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Canon Inc
were down between 1.4 and 2.8 percent.
Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd sagged 7.8 percent to
a two-week low after the company cut its net income forecast to
zero for the quarter ending June 30, from a previous estimate of
500 million to 3.5 billion yen ($6.3 million to $44 million),
citing securities appraisal losses.
The glass and ceramics index lost 1.8 percent.
The sector's one-month earnings momentum - analysts'
earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total
estimates - deteriorated to minus 22 percent this month from
minus 16 percent in May, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.
The broader Topix's earnings momentum worsened to
minus 2.3 percent from 0.1 percent last month.
The Topix was down 0.9 percent at 738.89 on Tuesday. Trading
volume on the index hit a two-week high, with nearly 1.81
billion shares changing hands.
Defensive stocks were in demand with telecommunications firm
KDDI up 0.4 percent, Japan Tobacco adding 2.1
percent and the utility sector rising 0.4 percent.
TAXING MATTER
Japan's lower house approved a plan to double the sales tax
to help curb the country's mushrooming public debt after a
breakthrough deal between the ruling bloc and the opposition.
But the compromise could split Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's Democratic Party after public broadcaster NHK on Tuesday
reported that 57 of its lawmakers failed to back the bill. If
they were to leave the party, the Democrats will lose their
majority in the more powerful lower house, raising the prospect
of an early election.