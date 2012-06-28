(Corrects 9th paragraph to say the Nikkei gained 19.3 percent
in January-March)
* Shareholder meeting season stems selling
* Banks and insurers strong as risk appetite improves
* Japan funds' domestic stock weighting up in June-poll
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
1.7 percent on Thursday to its highest close in six weeks,
helped by short-covering as the quarter-end neared, although it
was still on track for the worst quarterly performance in two
years.
The Nikkei was up 143.62 points at 8,874.11, its
highest close since May 17 but holding below its 200-day moving
average at 8,940.91.
"The main driver is short-covering. Over the past couple of
months, foreign investors have accumulated large short
positions," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
Banks and insurers were some of the strongest gainers, with
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up 2.8 percent as the
second most-traded stock by turnover on the main board. Insurer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc climbed 2.9 percent.
Drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd rose 3.1 percent to its
highest close in 27 months after U.S. health regulators approved
the first new weight-loss drug in 13 years, allowing Arena
Pharmaceuticals Inc to bring its Belviq pill to market.
Eisai has the marketing rights of the drug in the United States.
"U.S. stocks went up because pension funds are
window-dressing ahead of a mid-year review, while in Japan
there's an unspoken agreement to curb selling during shareholder
meeting season," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Fujito said nearly 70 percent of stocks on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange have been advancers in the last three days of June for
the past 50 years.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 7.7 percent since a
six-month low on June 4, but remains down 12 percent for the
quarter, on track for its worst quarterly performance in two
years, hurt by the deepening euro zone debt crisis and slowing
U.S. and Chinese growth.
Thanks to its best quarterly rise in 24 years in
January-March - a gain of 19.3 percent - the Nikkei is up 5
percent for the year.
RECORD WEIGHTING ON DOMESTIC STOCKS
As worries over Europe mounted, Japan fund managers'
weightings in domestic stocks jumped to record highs in June. A
Reuters poll of 11 Japan-based major institutional investors
showed the average weighting of domestic stocks rose to 41.4
percent from 37.1 percent last month.
By contrast, a year ago Japanese stocks accounted for only
about one-quarter of the managers' equity portfolios.
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors, who make up around two-thirds of trading in Japanese
market, were net buyers of Japanese equities last week for the
second straight week after eight weeks of net selling.
The broader Topix index advanced 1.8 percent to
758.81 on Thursday. Its trading volume was moderate, at 88
percent o f the daily average for the past 90 days.
Although Japanese equities are vulnerable to any new shocks
from Europe - where leaders begin a two-day meeting later on
Thursday about the debt crisis - these currently offer better
yields than benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds
.
The Topix carried a dividend yield of 2.47 percent as of
Wednesday, yielding 165.7 basis points over the 10-year JGBs,
not far from a 3-1/2-year high of 181.6 basis points hit on June
4, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The spread was much lower compared with a gap of 272.4 basis
points between Germany's bluechip DAX index and the
10-year Bunds, but was higher than 68.2 basis
points offered by the U.S. S&P 500 over 10-year Treasury
yields.
Among components in the Topix, Kyokuto Securities Co Ltd
offered the highest dividend yield, at 6.79 percent,
followed by Kansai Electric Power Co at 6.48 percent
and software development firm Jastec Co Ltd at 6.16
percent, according to Datastream.
($1 = 79.7600 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)