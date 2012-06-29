TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei average jumped as much as 1.6 percent on Friday to above 9,000 for the first time in seven weeks after European leaders agreed to allow banks to be recapitalised directly by the region's rescue fund without adding to government debt. The Nikkei was up 99.17 points, or 1.1 percent, at 8,973.28 after trading as high as 9,014.66, reversing a small decline at the end of the morning session. The broader Topix index climbed 1.1 percent to 767.43. U.S. stock index futures also bounced after the news, with the S&P stock futures up 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average up 1 percent. "Obviously, you've got a quick snap reaction as shorts look to cover. Whether this deal actually changes anything is a big question. The problem is longer-term measures are needed," a trader at a European brokerage said. "One of the positives that you can take away is that the EU is actually doing something rather than sitting around and talking ... The problem is that the bailout fund hasn't got any bigger. It doesn't do anything to fix the underlying problem." European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy also said leaders agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, surged 5 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were up 1.6 and 0.9 percent respectively. Economic-sensitive exporters also enjoyed the bounce, with Toyota Motor Corp up 2.3 percent and Canon Inc adding 1.9 percent.