* Nikkei down 3.5 pct this month, worst July since 2007
* Canon regains ground on share buyback
* Renesas jumps after shareholders say to provide loans
* Chubu Electric Power hit 30-year closing low
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
logged its worst July performance in five years on concerns
about a deepening euro zone crisis and slowing global growth,
although month-end buying from fund managers lifted the
benchmark to a one-week closing high on Tuesday.
Sentiment was also lifted by a mixed bag of positive news
for individual stocks with Canon Inc announcing its
second share buyback in two months, Mitsubishi Electric Corp
reporting better-than-expected profits and struggling
Renesas Electronics Corp managing to secure loans.
The benchmark lost 3.5 percent this month although its
decline was stemmed by signals from European Central Bank that
it will defend the euro and growing expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to
8,695.06, breaking above 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of
its rally from June 4 to July 4.
"I think a lot of it is month-end and ... earnings as well,"
a senior dealer at a foreign bank said.
"There are some decent corporate news out there. Canon
announcing a buyback is good. Mitsubishi Electric earnings are
good."
Camera and printer maker Canon, which was battered last
Thursday after it cut its full-year operating profit outlook,
climbed 5.8 percent as the top-weighted gainer.
Mitsubishi Electric rose 3.3 percent after its first quarter
operating profit beat market expectations by 8 percent.
Renesas jumped 16.4 percent after major shareholders
Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp
said they would together provide financial support to help prop
up the struggling chipmaker.
PANASONIC ADVANCES
Panasonic Corp strengthened 4.6 percent ahead of
its earnings as investors expected the struggling electronics
maker to post better quarterly results.
After the bell, Panasonic posted a nearly seven-fold gain in
first quarter operating profit after cutting costs to offset
losses in its TV unit hammered by competition from foreign
rivals.
But Chubu Electric Power Co sank 5.9 percent to a
30-year closing low after Japan's third-largest utility said
there would be a year's delay in the completion of safety
measures needed for the restart of its sole nuclear plant.
The utility also reported a 12.5 billion yen loss in the
last quarter because of higher prices for oil and gas as it
struggled to meet demand after shutting down its Hamaoka nuclear
plant.
WEAK SEASON
Although 55 percent of the 42 Nikkei companies that have
reported so far have met or beaten market expectations, it is
lower than the 60 percent that did so in the previous quarterly
earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
"On the whole this is a pretty poor earnings season and
there seems to be more companies with disappointing results than
ones with positive surprises," said Takashi Oba, senior
strategist at Okasan Securities.
The broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 736.31.
About 1.76 billion shares changed hands on the Topix, up
from Monday's 1.45 billion and last week's average of 1.68
billion.
The senior trader said investors should avoid companies with
large exposure in Europe.
Underscoring the concerns about the euro zone crisis,
Japan's fund managers' allocation for bonds shot to a record
high in July and their equities allocations slumped to the
lowest level in 11 months, a Reuters poll showed.
Macquarie Research said in a note on May 30 that among the
Japanese firms which have large sales from Europe were electric
tools maker Makita Corp, bicycle parts maker Shimano
Inc, Canon, business machines and printer maker Konica
Minolta and measuring instruments maker Horiba Ltd
.