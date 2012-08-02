* Battered stocks recover ground
* Ibiden jumps 8.4 pct on share buyback
* Sony advances ahead of its results
* Hopes for ECB action after Fed holds back
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced on Thursday as investors scooped up battered stocks,
while hopes for policy action from the European Central Bank
offered support.
Shares that suffered steep losses on Wednesday because of
disappointing earnings or forecasts recovered somewhat, with
Seiko Epson Corp up 1.1 percent to move away from the
previous day's lifetime low and Sumitomo Heavy Industries
gaining 2.2 percent after tumbling nearly 15 percent.
Weakness in Fast Retailing Co, down 2.6 percent
ahead of the release of its same-store sales data after the
market close, limited the gains.
The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,653.18, after
meeting resistance a round 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement
of its rally from June 4 to July 4.
"Today the earnings results aren't hitting the market as
hard as yesterday - some companies are still dropping but not so
violently," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of
equity research at Mizuho Securities.
Kyocera Corp surged 5.1 percent to a two-week
closing high as investors anticipated strong growth in its solar
business from the second quarter following a first-quarter
operating loss, caused by extraordinary losses at subsidiary
AVX.
Printed circuit board maker Ibiden Corp was also in
demand, up 8.4 percent after it said it would buy back up to 5
million or 3.3 percent of its own shares, offsetting an 80
percent cut in its net profit forecast for the half year to
September due to a stronger-than-expected yen.
Sony Corp rose 2.4 percent ahead of its results.
After the bell, the consumer electronics maker said
first-quarter operating profit slid from a year earlier as it
continued to struggle with weak demand for its TVs and other
devices amid biting competition from foreign rivals.
Gains in Toyota Motor Corp, up 1.3 percent on the
back of strong July U.S. sales, also supported the market.
Toyota was the most-traded stock on the main board.
The broader Topix was up 0.4 percent at 732.98.
The index is still down 6.3 percent since hitting a
two-month high on July 4 on concerns over the euro zone debt
crisis and spluttering growth in the United States and China.
The weakness took Topix's 12-month forward price-to-book
ratio to 0.81, a seven-week low, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
Nearly 1.63 billion shares changed hands on the Topix, up
from Wednesday's 1.58 billion but down from last week's average
of 1.68 billion.
HIGHER BAR
Japan's quarterly earnings season has been hit by a decline
in demand in the euro zone and slower global growth.
"Expectations in the market are pretty high," said Nicholas
Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Japanese companies
were expected to post an average of 70 percent year-on-year
increase in earnings per share this year, versus a 6.2 percent
EPS growth for S&P 500 companies.
"This is a really, really unforgiving market at the moment,"
Smith said, referring to some of the sharp sell-off after
companies missed market expectations with their quarterly
figures.
Half of the 94 Nikkei companies that have so far reported
quarterly results missed market expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 40 percent in the
previous quarter.
Investors have been expecting central banks to come to the
rescue once more with further stimulus measures. The Federal
Reserve disappointed on Wednesday by holding back on easing,
although it said it would "provide additional accommodation as
needed" to prop up the U.S. economy.
Investors are pinning their hopes on the ECB to act, in the
form of buying Spanish and Italian bonds to push down the
highly-indebted countries' borrowing costs, although German
opposition might limit the central bank to a more modest
proposal.