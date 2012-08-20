* Nikkei breaches above 26-week moving average
* Trading volume on Topix light, 4th lowest this year
* Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery fall on
downgrades
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up on Monday to hit a three-month closing high for the
second session in a row as risk appetite remained robust and a
softer yen provided support to recently battered exporters.
Recent comments from European leaders sustained hopes for
progress in the region's debt crisis, driving broad gains as
investors continued to shift money from the perceived safety of
bonds into equities, in a reversal of July's risk-averse mood.
The Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16 but was
off its high of 9,222.87 as some investors cashed in gains from
last week's 3 percent rally in the benchmark in the afternoon
session.
"The market was up last week because of this Nomura (Asset
Management) investment trust ... People were kind of expecting
these guys would really be powering the Nikkei today but it
seemed like the run up was last week," a senior dealer at a
foreign bank said.
Index heavyweight and domestic favourite, Softbank Corp
, which is up 39 p ercent on the year, added 0.3 percent,
helping support the broader market.
Construction machinery makers suffered, with Komatsu Ltd
shedding 1.3 percent after Bank of America Merrill
Lynch downgraded it to 'neutral' from 'buy', reversing an
initial gain of 1.3 percent after its U.S. counterpart,
Caterpillar Inc, posted a 14 percent increase in dealer
sales over the past three months.
Komatsu rival Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
dropped 1.8 percent after Merrill also downgraded its rating, to
'underperform' from 'neutral'.
The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 764.66 in
thin trade, with 1.32 b illion shares changing hands, the fourth
lowest level this year.
Mitsubishi Corp lost 1.4 percent after the trading
company's Chief Financial Officer Ryoichi Ueda was quoted in the
Nikkei newspaper over the weekend as saying that hitting the 500
billion net profit target would be a tough task.
He cited the longer-than-expected labour dispute at coal
mines operated by BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance, a joint
venture with BHP Billiton, and the fall in coking coal
prices. A spokeswoman at Mitsubishi Corp declined to comment.
Some analysts see the Nikkei's recent gains as fragile and
skewed by lower participation than normal amid the holiday
season.
"I feel a bit uncomfortable because the market is strong in
spite of the U.S. and euro zone economies still not being that
strong," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management.
"Sentiment also seems a bit overly optimistic considering
there were a lot of companies that cut full-year guidance during
earnings season."
Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities,
said the Nikkei could float up to between 9,400 and 9,700 in the
short-term but "will drag its feet from September," he said in a
note.
A series of pivotal events on the euro zone calendar,
however, as well as uncertainty about whether the slowdown in
the United States and China has bottomed out, remain a cause for
concern.