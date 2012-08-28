* China-linked plays hurt by concerns over China growth
* Power companies sag on outlook, Credit Suisse note
* Aozora Bank surges on plans to repay public funds
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 28 The Nikkei average fell to a
two-week closing low on Tuesday as some investors made bearish
bets after a recent strong run and as concerns over China's
economic growth outweighed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
will soon launch more stimulus.
The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,033.29, while the
Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies
with significant exposure to China, shed 1.2 percent.
"We have seen a fair amount of shorting today. People think
the market is going to be tied up here ... on concerns over
slowing growth in China. We have seen quite a lot of shorting on
some China-linked names, some of the machinery, chemical, that
kind of stuff," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said.
On Monday China's industrial sector posted a sharp profit
drop in July, offering a fresh sign that slackening domestic and
external demand has further weighed on corporate earnings.
Adding further gloom to the market, Japan's government on
Tuesday cut its assessment for the export-reliant economy for
the first time since October 2011, as slowing growth in the
United States and China, on top of Europe's debt crisis, weighed
on exports and factory output.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, which has
significant exposure to China, and peer Hitachi Construction
Machinery both lost 2.1 percent.
Banking on a quick fix by the European Central Bank to bring
down high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, investors have
pushed the Nikkei up 8.5 percent since it hit a seven-week low
on July 25. The index is up 6.8 percent for 2012.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming on Friday, and may give further hints on any stimulus
steps. He has used this event in the previous two years to
signal further easing.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to
746.30. Trading volume hit a one-week high, with nearly 1.63
billion shares changing hands.
Power companies sagged 5.5 percent as the worst
sectoral performer after Credit Suisse cut its ratings on Chubu
Electric Power Co Inc and Kansai Electric Power Co Inc
to 'neutral' from 'outperform' and initiated its
coverage on four other utility firms with 'underperform' rating.
Chubu Electric Power sank 10.2 percent and Kansai Electric
Power shed 10 percent.
"The U.S. economy has picked up a little but that's coming
from a low level, while in Europe, all the macro numbers seem to
suggest the economy is not faring very well. There is some noise
of stimulus in China but generally the exporters there haven't
done too well. It's not exactly a healthy picture for the global
economy," said Kwok Chern-Yeh, head of investment management,
Japan, at Aberdeen Investment Management in Tokyo.
"If you look at the company level though, while things are
slowing, there are pockets of resilience in this market where
companies have done relatively well."
AOZORA BANK, SHARP SHINE
Aozora Bank surged 13.9 percent, however, after the
mid-sized lender said it would spend 227.6 billion yen ($2.9
billion) over a decade to pay back about 180 billion yen in
public funds.
Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp jumped 9.1 percent,
with traders citing short-squeeze as it was likely to survive,
with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry planning to
take a 9.9 percent stake in the Japanese firm.
Short selling in Sharp had eased slightly, with 88.26
percent of its stock that is available to be borrowed out on
loan as of Aug. 24, down from 92.21 percent on Aug. 22,
according to data provider Markit.
The stock has risen nearly 20 percent since Aug. 22.
Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said he
expected domestic retail investors, who had been buying the
market on dips earlier, would step up their selling of Japanese
equities into September as they need to pay back their margin
borrowings after a six-month period.
"The six-month margin borrowings period is getting close ...
around September. They are ready to offload these positions," he
said.