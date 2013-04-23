* Nikkei eases 0.3 pct, Topix down 0.2 pct
* Some exporters succumb to profit-taking
* Yen off lows after USD/JPY fails to clear 100
* China HSBC Flash PMI falls in April
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday as weak China manufacturing data heightened
concerns over global growth, while investors cashed in some of
the recent gains after the yen's slide towards 100 to the dollar
stalled.
The underlying mood, however, remained positive after Bank
of Japan shocked the financial markets on April 4 by promising
to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's third-largest economy
to revive growth, helping to limit losses on the Nikkei.
The benchmark ended 0.3 percent lower at 13,529.65 after
hitting its highest closing level since July 2008 on Monday
after the Group of 20 leading economies stopped short of
criticising Japan's aggressive monetary expansionary policies,
which have significantly weakened the yen.
"Uncertainties over the global economy are making investors
reluctant to chase the stocks higher for now," said Shun
Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
referring to weak economic data overseas.
"Many of them are kind of waiting for the fog to clear."
Data showed on Tuesday that growth in China's vast factory
sector dipped in April as new export orders shrank.
The PMI release adds to the recent run of soft
data from China and the United States, signalling that the
global economic recovery may have stalled.
The Nikkei China 50 index, which comprises of
companies with significant exposure to the world's second
largest economy, fell 0.5 percent.
The yen's failure to push to 100 to the dollar gave
equity investors the cue to take some profits on the recent
stellar gains. The Japanese currency was quoted at 98.76 to the
dollar on Tuesday.
Toyota Motor Corp, Daikin Industries,
Ricoh Co Ltd, Toshiba Corp and Nissan Motor Co
were down between 0.7 and 1.7 percent.
The broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to
1,143.78 on Tuesday, with 4.35 billion shares changing hands,
down from a one-week high of 4.42 billion hit on Monday.
Investors also pocketed gains in shares of financial and
real estate companies, which are expected to benefit the most
from Japan's reflationary policy.
The real estate sector dropped 3 percent, while
the banking sector lost 1.3 percent, with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group off 1.5 percent.
Yet, the real estate sector is still up 103 percent since
mid-November, when Shinzo Abe, who became prime minister in
December, promised bold monetary and fiscal expansionary
policies during his election campaign. During the same period,
the benchmark Nikkei has rallied 56 percent.
BUY ON DIPS
"Both institutional and retail investors are waiting for
weakness to increase their positions," said Yasuo Sakuma,
portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management, adding that he
has kept his long positions in real estate companies as well as
small-cap stocks.
Steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc climbed as much as 4.2
percent after it reported an 52.21 billion yen ($526 million) in
earnings before tax and special items in the year to March,
beating the average forecast of 50.15 billion in a poll of 17
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The stock
ended the day 0.5 percent higher.
Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd surged 20.5 percent
after the Nikkei newspaper said the telecommunication equipment
maker's operating profit for this fiscal year through March is
expected at 22 billion yen, which is almost double that of the
previous year, due to strong ATM sales in China.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Japanese companies'
one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus
downgrades as a total of estimates -- improved to 9.7 percent
this month from 8.7 percent in March. It was minus 7.2 percent
in December.