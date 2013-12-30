TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose
to a fresh six-year high to close out 2013 with a 57 percent
annual gain, its biggest in more than 40 years on the back of
aggressive economic stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The Nikkei rose for a ninth day to end 0.7 percent
higher at 16,291.31 on Monday, its longest winning streak since
July 2009.
Mazda Motor Corp was the Nikkei's best performer in
2013, gaining 213 percent. Softbank Corp came in second
with a 193 percent gain, while Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, which makes Subaru vehicles, was third.
Nikon Corp was the worst performer this year, down
20.5 percent, followed by Toho Zinc Co Ltd and Pacific
Metals Co Ltd.
The broader Topix was up 1 percent at 1,302.29,
rising above 1,300 for the first time since August 2008. Trading
volume hit a two-week high with 2.91 billion shares changing
hands.