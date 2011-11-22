TOKYO Nov 22 The Nikkei average tumbled to an 8-month intraday low on Tuesday as investors sold risk assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems.

The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,272.62, breaking below support at 8,343. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 710.64.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)