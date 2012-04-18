US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share index climbed 1.6 percent to regain the key level of 9,500 early on Wednesday after robust U.S. corporate earnings, a well-received Spanish debt sale and an upbeat German economic sentiment survey.
The Nikkei was up 152.59 points at 9,617.30, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.6 percent to 815.83.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.