US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Nov 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 6-month high on Thursday led by gains in exporters on expectations that a sharply weaker yen will boost their earnings. The Nikkei climbed 1.3 percent at 9,342.48, its highest level since May 2. The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 776.83.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)